Driver injured in Sherman truck wreck

The driver was injured when this truck overturned in the median of U.S. 75 in Sherman on June 12, 2018. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Southbound traffic was slowed on a major highway in Sherman Tuesday afternoon after a truck overturned.

One southbound lane of the highway was closed just south of the intersection with U.S. 82 as emergency personnel responded to the accident.

The truck driver from Mesquite, Texas, was injured and taken to a hospital. No name was available, but investigators said the driver was not critically hurt.

Images from the scene showed the driver's side of the cab was crushed when the truck overturned in the median of the highway.

Investigators said the driver may have lost control of the big rig while attempting to avoid congestion.