Cody Blevins grew up watching storms as they passed over his rural home in Parker City, Indiana. His fascination with storms stemmed from a tornado outbreak that occurred in April 1974. While he wasn’t yet born, he heard stories of a twister that hit the high school he graduated from, Monroe Central High School. The tornado was an F4 and destroyed the school. Since 1974, the school has been rebuilt and continues to grow

Cody graduated from Ball State University in 2017 with a degree in Professional Meteorology and GIS. While there, he was a weather forecaster for the student-run television organization NewsLink Indiana. He was also a weather forecaster for Ball State’s radio station, WCRD. During the summer of 2016, he interned with WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

Cody has always loved the weather and is excited for the opportunity to provide the information that Texomans need to stay safe.

In his free time, Cody enjoys golfing with his friends and fishing. When he travels back to Indiana, he loves visiting his parents and brother.

You can reach Cody via email at cblevins@kten.com and follow him on Facebook.