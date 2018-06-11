Witten visits Cowboys fans at Texoma Medical Center

DENISON, Texas -- He might be recently retired, but for Cowboys fans in Texoma he's still a legend.

Jason Witten visited Texoma Medical Center on Monday to see some of his fans, sign a couple of autographs, and visit with patients and hospital staff.

First, it's Kenneth Riffe getting to see the big former tight end in person. The two shared a nice chat, then Witten autographed a shirt for one of his biggest fans.

Then it was on to 100-year-old Nora Bell Rudy, who couldn't believe she got the opportunity to share a conversation with one of her favorite Cowboys. Then the two posed for a photo.

Finally, from 100 years to just born, Witten stopped by to see future Cowboys fan Gabe Russell Glenn and his parents Katie and Matt. It's the couple's second anniversary.

From there, Witten spoke to local athletes of all sports at a banquet.

Witten announced his retirement after 15 seasons in the NFL. He will head to the broadcaster's booth to join the Monday Night Football crew for the 2018-19 football season.