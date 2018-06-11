Trump, Kim come together for momentous summit - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Trump, Kim come together for momentous summit

By Associated Press
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with President Donald Trump in Singapore.

SINGAPORE (AP) -- President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un came together for a momentous summit Tuesday that could determine historic peace or raise the specter of a growing nuclear threat, with Trump pledging that "working together we will get it taken care of."

In a meeting that seemed unthinkable just months ago, the leaders met at a Singapore island resort, shaking hands warmly in front of a row of alternating U.S. and North Korean flags. They then moved into a roughly 45-minute one-on-one meeting, joined only by their interpreters, before including their advisers.

For all the upbeat talk, it remained to be seen what, if any, concrete results the sit-down would produce.

"We are going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success. We will be tremendously successful," Trump said before their private session.

Kim said through an interpreter: "It wasn't easy for us to come here. There was a past that grabbed our ankles and wrong prejudices and practices that at times covered our eyes and ears. We overcame all that and we are here now."

