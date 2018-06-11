Texoma schools offer free summer meals for students

Denison ISD is one of the school districts across Texoma providing free meals for students during the summer months. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Summer. For most kids, it's a time for fun and adventure.

But how can you have fun if you're not sure where you're getting your next meal?

That where the Denison Independent School District's summer feeding program steps in.

"We have breakfast in the mornings, and all the students are allowed free breakfast and free lunch," said Mayes Elementary School summer program teacher Allyson Birdsong. "We also have the community seating so that parents and siblings can come eat, as well. It's a reduced price, and they have it at different campuses all around Denison."

Denison is just one of many school districts offering students a place to go during the summer.

In Oklahoma, the State Department of Education conducts a summer food service program.

"Summer feeding was developed by USDA, basically to feed kids during the summer when they're out of school and meals are no longer available to the kids," Denison ISD Food Service Director Debbie Hosford explained.

At participating locations, kids 18 years old and under can come enjoy a free meal.

"If they don't have enough food during the day when parents are at work, or if parents are lacking in funds or something, then they have meals that they can turn to to help supplement their budget," Hosford said.

"I think it's super beneficial to the families," Birdsong added. "Families are working, and sometimes it's hard to get meals prepared for all of your students and your kids."

Birdsong said while there are a lot of students who take advantage of the Mayes Elementary feeding program, she would love to see more.

Denison ISD summer food service information