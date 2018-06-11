Chris Stum joined the KTEN News team as a reporter in June 2018.

He was born in Nashville and raised partly in Edmond and Guthrie, Oklahoma. Chris graduated in May 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Professional Media and a minor in Strategic Communications from The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma.

During his time in Edmond, Chris wrote, shot/edited, and reported for the daily live newscasts for UCentral, UCO's student-produced newscast. He also produced and led his own radio shows weekly for UCO's UCentral Radio.

Chris has a passion for storytelling and is excited to start his career in Texoma.

In his free time, Chris enjoys going to the movies, watching and reading Marvel and DC comics, trying new foods, and playing video games.

Do you have a story for Chris? E-mail him at cstum@kten.com and connect with him on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.