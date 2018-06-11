Jackson Boland is a reporter/producer based in KTEN's Ardmore newsroom.

Jackson graduated with a degree in Sports Media from Oklahoma State University. While at OSU, he was an anchor/reporter/producer for the OState Report.

When he's not reporting the news, Jackson enjoys watching and playing sports as well as hiking and watching movies.

Jackson would love to connect with you on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can email your news story ideas to him at jboland@kten.com