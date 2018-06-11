Ada police: Be alert for stolen pizza signs

Three signs like this were stolen from an Ada pizza delivery shop. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- When the doorbell rings for a delivery, you probably glance outside before opening the door to check the vehicle for identification.

That's why Ada police were concerned after three car rooftop signs were stolen from the local Papa John's Pizza shop last week.

Police want residents to be on alert if a delivery driver shows up to your home and you didn't order a pizza.

"It could be someone pretending to be a driver looking for an address, and they may be up to no good," said Ada city spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher.

Police ask you give them a call if an uninvited driver arrives at your door.