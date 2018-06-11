Suspect sought in fatal Cooke County hit-and-run

This is the intersection of FM 678 in Cooke County where a hit-and-run pickup truck driver struck and killed a motorcyclist. (KTEN)

COOKE COUNTY, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident last Friday.

Troopers said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was eastbound on Farm-to-Market Road 678 when the truck struck and killed a motorcyclist at the intersection with County Road 219, between Gainesville and Woodbine, about six miles east of Gainesville.

The four-door truck may be black or smoky colored, has tinted windows and a regular bed.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old David Smith of Gainesville.

If you have any information about the crash, call the DPS office in Gainesville at 940-668-5417.