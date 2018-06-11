Man has goal to mow 50 lawns in 50 states

LEXINGTON, South Carolina (WIS) -- Rodney Smith Jr. moved to the U.S. a little under ten years ago, and already he's serving those in need across the country by cutting their grass for free.

This year, Smith, 28, is determined to mow 50 lawns in 50 states and he's almost halfway there.

His latest stop was in Lexington, South Carolina.

He's been traveling by car and says South Carolina makes stop number 22.

It's also spreading the word about Raising Men Lawn Care, an organization founded by Smith in 2016.

"When I was younger, I never really liked to mow lawns. It was never a part of my plans to start mowing lawns for free," he laughs.

Born and raised in Bermuda, he moved to the U.S. to pursue a higher education. He also found a higher meaning in life.

"It happened the day when I came across an elderly man outside mowing his lawn. He looked like he was struggling," Smith said. "So, I pulled over and helped him out. That night I decided to mow free lawns for the elderly, the disabled, single moms and the veterans."

Smith's campaign will bring him to Oklahoma City on June 18 and to Dallas the next day.