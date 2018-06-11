Train hits car at Ada's 'crazy corner'

No one was seriously injured when a train hit a car in Ada on June 9, 2018. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- A motorist is recovering after a train hit her car late Saturday night.

The incident happened around midnight at "crazy corner" -- the intersection of North Mississippi Avenue, Arlington Street, and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks.

According to police, the driver said she never saw the train coming. The locomotive pushed her Kia nearly 200 feet down the track before it could come to a stop.

The driver was not seriously injured. Her passengers were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be fine as well.

There are flashing lights but no gates at three places where the tracks and streets intersect at "crazy corner." City officials say there are discussions underway about ways to improve traffic flow and safety at the junction.