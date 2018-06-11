'Decorated' turtles struggle to survive in Lake Texoma

This turtle with rhinestones glued to its shell was found struggling in Lake Texoma. (KTEN)

POTTSBORO, Texas -- A disturbing form of abuse on turtles around Lake Texoma is raising concern among marina workers.

The staff at Grandpappy Point Marina found a turtle with rhinestones glued to its shell. They said the turtle was swimming for its life, nearly drowning due to the added weight.

Workers said they recently discovered another turtle with coins adhering to hits shell.

"They are actually supposed to absorb sun through their shell and through their skin, and they get hung up on stuff," said marina employee Daziraye Wald. "It's not good all the way around, so they need to make sure they need to be doing it safely with organic stuff or don't release them into the wild to fend on their own."

Decorated reptiles are also more likely to be a target of predators..