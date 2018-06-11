Sheriff: Domestic incident leads to Garvin County gunfire

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. -- A victim is hospitalized after investigators say a man shot and wounded his half-brother in Garvin County on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened in the Wallville area. The 36-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was said to be in stable condition Monday at an Oklahoma City hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and lower leg.

"The victim told investigators his brother left in a vehicle leaving the victim lying injured on the ground," Sheriff Larry Rhodes said in a written statement. "The victim was able to crawl to East County Road 1568, where an oilfield worker found him and drove him into Lindsay."

Randy Brown Jr., 23, was arrested on Sunday afternoon after surrendering to a deputy in Erin Springs. Also known as Randy Brownlee Jr., the suspect was arraigned Monday afternoon on two counts of shooting with intent to kill. The weapon believed used in the attack has been recovered.

Bond for Brown was set at $1 million.