TGCA Names All-State Softball Selections

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its 2018 All-State selections.

4A

Mackenzie Downs, Senior, Bonham

3A

Claudia Ware, Senior, Leonard
Alex Massie, Senior, Pottsboro
Kyleigh Clements, Freshman, Whitewright

2A

Cheyenne  Floyd, Sophomore, Bells
Bella Smith, Sophomore, Bells
Gabby Smith, Freshman,

Bells

Tayla Evans, Senior, Collinsville

Ellie Bailey, Junior, Tom Bean

Taylor Williams, Sophomore, Tom Bean

Brooke Connelly, Senior, Trenton

Jessica Withrow, Junior, Trenton

A

Bailey Collins, Senior, Ector

Hannah Easley, Sophomore, Ector

Montana Johnson, Senior, Ector

Destiny Whitburn, Junior, Ector