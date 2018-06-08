TGCA Names All-State Softball Selections

The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its 2018 All-State selections.
4A
|Mackenzie Downs,
|Senior,
|Bonham
3A
|Claudia Ware,
|Senior,
|Leonard
|Alex Massie,
|Senior,
|Pottsboro
|Kyleigh Clements,
|Freshman,
|Whitewright
2A
|Cheyenne Floyd,
|Sophomore,
|Bells
|Bella Smith,
|Sophomore,
|Bells
|Gabby Smith,
|Freshman,
|
Bells
Tayla Evans, Senior, Collinsville
Ellie Bailey, Junior, Tom Bean
Taylor Williams, Sophomore, Tom Bean
Brooke Connelly, Senior, Trenton
Jessica Withrow, Junior, Trenton
A
Bailey Collins, Senior, Ector
Hannah Easley, Sophomore, Ector
Montana Johnson, Senior, Ector
Destiny Whitburn, Junior, Ector
