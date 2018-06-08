Rapid growth spurs Sherman housing explosion

Sherman is on pace for a record year of new housing construction. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- "Growth" is a word the City of Sherman knows all too well.

But even though housing figures are topping the charts, there is still room for more.

"With the demand that we're having right now in our industry and for new job creation and new retail creation and jobs created ... we need as many homes as we can get," said City Council member Shawn Teamann.

The month of May broke records for Sherman. The city processed 48 housing permit applications, more than any month in the past 50 years.

"What we're seeing now is that large-scale developers -- people who are looking not to build one or two homes, not hundreds of homes, but thousands of homes -- are coming to the city," city spokesman Nate Strauch said.

According to city staff, 100 to 150 new homes are built during an average year in Sherman. This year the city is on pace to see more than 300.

And more in the works.

"We know of several developments that are moving forward, one by the new high school, one by the Finisar plant, and then one by the Schulman development," Strauch said.

But large-scale developers aren't the only ones taking advantage of the city's growth.

"People who have been sitting on their land for years -- and generations even -- are now selling their property or platting it for homes," Teamann said.

As long as the number of homes that are built continues to climb, so will the number of developers interested in coming to Sherman.

"The iron sharpens the iron, so the more homes that are built, the more interest we get from large developers who want to come here," Teamann said.