Accused Grayson County pedophile accepts plea deal

SHERMAN, Texas -- An accused pedophile is going to jail for a long time after making a plea deal with Grayson County prosecutors.

According to court documents, Kenneth Dale Ingram was caught trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. The affidavit states that Ingram had been communicating with the girl since February 2.

During the course of their correspondence, Ingram acknowledged that he understood she was 14 and said: "When you turn 17 we can work on a baby."

At one point, Ingram allegedly offered to pay the juvenile for sex and arranged to meet her at a motel.

Police were notified and arrested Ingram at for online solicitation of a minor. He accepted a plea deal for a 10-year prison term on Thursday.

"Ultimately we caught Ingram red-handed," Assistant District Attorney Britton Brooks said. "We prosecuted the case, took him to court, he got the 10 years in prison. Any day that we can get a pedophile off our streets is a good day in Grayson County."