Mosquito season brings West Nile warning

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
ARDMORE, Okla. -- Mosquito season in full swing across Texoma.

The Oklahoma County Health Department has already reported finding one mosquito carrying the West Nile virus.

There have been no reports of people contracting the illness this year, and Carter County Health Department emergency response coordinator Lorraine Acevedo said it's their goal to try to keep it that way.

"Our main concern is to get people to prevent getting the infection," she said. "It cannot be passed from person-to-person; it can only be passed by the mosquito bite, so we just try to fight the bite."

Acevdeo suggests wearing long sleeves and pants and using insect repellent containing DEET to prevent bites.

Also recommended: Keep an eye out for standing water where mosquitoes breed.

"Just try to keep your areas clean and dry," Acevedo said. "If you have tires, if you have bird baths, make sure you clean them weekly.

If you or a loved one exhibit symptoms of West Nile -- headache, muscle weakness and fever -- see a doctor right away.

