New pavement for busy Ada street

ADA, Okla. -- Those who frequent 18th Street in Ada are about to get a smoother ride thanks to new pavement.

Public Works Director Carl Allen said thousands of cars travel along the thoroughfare every day.

"Geologically, that street moves a little bit; we even have some sensors there that check the movement of the street," he explained. "When you move a solid surface -- either asphalt or concrete -- it creates problems, so it deteriorated over the years."

Allen said the street will feel like new once a new overlay and reinforced base is complete.

Residents who live along 18th Street between Mississippi Avenue and Stonewall will also no longer have to worry about flooding for years to come.

"We want to control that water flow and take it to our drainage system, and a way to do that is with a concrete curb and gutter," Allen said.

Ada voters approved a proposition earlier this year that will let the city use its own construction workers to upgrade the pavement. By not having to use an outside contractor, Allen said the city is saving thousands of dollars.

"In materials, it's going to be two-thirds less expensive than what it would cost for us to have a contractor to come in. Then we don't have the same controls as we do over our own people, obviously," Allen noted.

Until construction is complete, drivers are urged to pay attention and be aware of workers.

"Please be cautious, because they're putting their lives out there on the line by working to try to improve the streets that all of us use," Allen said.

The city expects construction to be complete by the end of June.