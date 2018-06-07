Government launches anti-opioids campaign

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Every day, an average of 115 Americans die as a result of an opioid overdose.More >>
Every day, an average of 115 Americans die as a result of an opioid overdose.More >>
Public Works Director Carl Allen said thousands of cars travel along 18th Street every day.More >>
Public Works Director Carl Allen said thousands of cars travel along 18th Street every day.More >>
A Bland Independent School District bus was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Bland Independent School District bus was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A memorial service at the Wapanucka High School Gymnasium Thursday morning paid tribute to Garry Reeder's public service.More >>
A memorial service at the Wapanucka High School Gymnasium Thursday morning paid tribute to Garry Reeder's public service.More >>
The three-judge panel heard arguments Tuesday in 35-year-old Andre Thomas' appeal.More >>
The three-judge panel heard arguments Tuesday in 35-year-old Andre Thomas' appeal.More >>
A free concert featuring country music artist Rick Trevino and the popular terrapin races highlight Thursday's activities.More >>
A free concert featuring country music artist Rick Trevino and the popular terrapin races highlight Thursday's activities.More >>
If the Savage Storm rodeo team wins, it will mark their 10th national championship title.More >>
If the Savage Storm rodeo team wins, it will mark their 10th national championship title.More >>
"We've been needing a facelift, and this is a boost," said District 1 County Commissioner Ron Boyer.More >>
"We've been needing a facelift, and this is a boost," said District 1 County Commissioner Ron Boyer.More >>
An armed man wanted for the unauthorized use of a vehicle surrendered to law enforcement late Tuesday afternoon.More >>
An armed man wanted for the unauthorized use of a vehicle surrendered to law enforcement late Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Jacobs Road overpass, two-and-a-half miles north of Marietta, has been closed since October when it was hit by an 18-wheeler.More >>
The Jacobs Road overpass, two-and-a-half miles north of Marietta, has been closed since October when it was hit by an 18-wheeler.More >>