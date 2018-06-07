Truck crashes into school bus on US 380

A Bland ISD school bus was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler on June 7, 2018. (KTVT via CNN)

HUNT COUNTY, Texas -- A Bland Independent School District bus was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. on a stretch of U.S. 380 between Floyd and Farmersville, near the border of Hunt and Collin counties.

State troopers said the bus had stopped at an apartment complex along the divided highway when the driver of the truck crashed into the back of it.

The bus driver and 14 students were taken to a hospital as a precaution. Two of the students were said to have suffered minor injuries.

The Bland ISD serves the communities of Floyd, Merit and Wagner in Hunt and Collin counties.