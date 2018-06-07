Wapanucka honors fire chief who died in accident

Pallbearers list the casket of Wapanucka Fire Chief Gary Reeder into a fire truck following a memorial service at the high school. (KTEN)

WAPANUCKA, Okla. -- Hundreds of first responders, friends and family members attended a funeral service Thursday morning for Wapanucka Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary Reeder.

Reeder, 40, died on Sunday after being electrocuted while working under his home.

A memorial service at the Wapanucka High School Gymnasium paid tribute to Reeder's public service. The lifelong Wapanucka resident had been with the fire department for 22 years, and he served as chief for 17 years.

Pallbearers including firefighters and Johnston County EMS personnel lifted Reeder's casket into a fire truck following the service. A solemn procession then drove under a large American flag suspended over the road by two ladder trucks on the way to the burial site at Rosehill Cemetery in Wapanucka.