SOSU women's rodeo team heads to Nationals

The SOSU Women's Rodeo Team is on its way to Nationals. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. — A group of Texoma cowgirls are on their way to compete in one of the biggest rodeos in the country.

The Southeastern Oklahoma State University Women's Rodeo Team has been training — day and night, rain or shine, hot or cold — to be the best in the nation. Very soon all that hard work is going to pay off.

The four students who make up the back-to-back winning regional group are headed to Casper, Wyoming, to compete in the College National Finals Rodeo.

"It's tears, frustration, sweat... and I hope it's paid off," said senior Shelby Whiting of Paola, Kansas.

"It's just a lot of hard work, more than people know," added junior teammate Shianne Henderson of Konowa.

The SOSU team competed in about 10 different rodeos throughout Kansas and Oklahoma, beating out more than 500 regional competitors.

"For us to make it as a team and win the team championship was just icing on the cake," sophomore Jayci Braudrick of Caddo said.

At the national level, the four women will have to prove that they are the best in goat-tying and barrel racing. And head rodeo coach Christi Braudrick said she also has a lot to prove.

"I'm the only head women's coach in our region, so for me to get to come back and and lead this group of women to the college finals, it means quite a bit," she said.

If the Savage Storm rodeo team wins, it will mark their 10th national championship title, making them the leading college for most titles won.

"It's a huge deal," Whiting said. "This is what we live for every day; this is what we practice for every day; and just excited to show everyone what we get this weekend."

The first day of nationals is Sunday, with finals night the following Saturday. They're set to leave for Casper on Thursday.