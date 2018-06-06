ODOT sets timetable for fixing I-35 overpass

The impact of a crash on October 18, 2017 knocked the Jacobs Road bridge off its supports. (KTEN)

The Jacobs Road overpass remains closed after it was damaged in a crash on October 18, 2017. (KTEN)

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- Plans to repair the Jacobs Road overpass that spans Interstate 35 are starting to get underway.

The two-lane bridge was damaged back in October when an 18-wheeler ran into the side of it, knocking the structure almost five feet off of its base.

The bridge, two-and-a-half miles north of Marietta, has been closed ever since. Jacobs Road links Airport Road with U.S. 77.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is now in the final stages of preparing the design of the replacement span.

Once that process is complete, ODOT plans to take bids from contractors starting this fall.

Construction of the new overpass is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.