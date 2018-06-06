Turning off the tap in Antlers - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Turning off the tap in Antlers

ANTLERS, Okla. -- The Antlers City Water Department planned to turn off the taps at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday so it can repair a leaky pipe.

Officials said customers can expect water pressure to be reduced during the work.

It is anticipated that repairs will be completed quickly.

