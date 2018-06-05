Court hears appeal from condemned Sherman killer

Andre Thomas was convicted in the 2005 murders of his estranged wife and two children. (File)

By MICHAEL GRACZYK

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) -- Attorneys for a Texas death row inmate who removed his only eye and ate it in a bizarre outburst several years ago are arguing to a federal appeals court that he's too mentally ill to be executed.

Lawyers for Andre Thomas also contend his trial attorneys were deficient when a North Texas jury in 2005 convicted him of killing his estranged wife's 13-month old daughter in Sherman.

His estranged wife and their 4-year-old son also were murdered in the March 2004 attack. All three were stabbed and their hearts were ripped out.

A federal judge in 2016 rejected Thomas' appeal and his attorneys took their case to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for arguments Tuesday on whether appeals can move forward.

