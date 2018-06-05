Impaired driving seminar aims to help police - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Impaired driving seminar aims to help police

A seminar in Durant focused on identifying drunk or impaired drivers. (KTEN) A seminar in Durant focused on identifying drunk or impaired drivers. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- Law enforcement gathered at the Choctaw Casino on Tuesday, where the AAA of Oklahoma sponsored drug recognition training for 100 officers.

The session was designed to help police and deputies determine if a driver is impaired by drugs or alcohol.

"Our number one traffic safety priority is drugged driving and getting people off the roads who are impaired by drugs or alcohol," said AAA Oklahoma spokesperson Leslie Gamble.

Research by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates there are nearly 10,000 deaths a year from crashes involving drivers with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher.

