Oklahoma tribes, lawmakers eye path to sports betting

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
According to court documents, Kenneth Dale Ingram was caught trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.More >>
According to court documents, Kenneth Dale Ingram was caught trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.More >>
A free concert featuring country music artist Doug Stone and the popular terrapin races highlight Friday's activities.More >>
A free concert featuring country music artist Doug Stone and the popular terrapin races highlight Friday's activities.More >>
"We need as many homes as we can get," said City Council member Shawn Teamann.More >>
"We need as many homes as we can get," said City Council member Shawn Teamann.More >>
"It feels close enough that we can do it with kids, but it feels completely out of the city," said Dallas resident Anne Alley.More >>
"It feels close enough that we can do it with kids, but it feels completely out of the city," said Dallas resident Anne Alley.More >>
Durant Main Street is kicking off the warm weather months with its annual Boots & BBQ Night Friday and the Kopper Kettle Cook-Off on Friday and Saturday.More >>
Durant Main Street is kicking off the warm weather months with its annual Boots & BBQ Night Friday and the Kopper Kettle Cook-Off on Friday and Saturday.More >>
The Oklahoma County Health Department has already reported finding one mosquito carrying the West Nile virus.More >>
The Oklahoma County Health Department has already reported finding one mosquito carrying the West Nile virus.More >>
The legacy of Denison's T.V. Munson had a big impact on the fermented grape industry.More >>
The legacy of Denison's T.V. Munson had a big impact on the fermented grape industry.More >>
Oklahoma's incarceration rate is 1,079 per 100,000 people, unseating Louisiana at No. 1 in the country.More >>
Oklahoma's incarceration rate is 1,079 per 100,000 people, unseating Louisiana at No. 1 in the country.More >>
There's a new way to call for help in Grayson, Cooke and Fannin counties.More >>
There's a new way to call for help in Grayson, Cooke and Fannin counties.More >>
Every day, an average of 115 Americans die as a result of an opioid overdose.More >>
Every day, an average of 115 Americans die as a result of an opioid overdose.More >>