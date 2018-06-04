Crash slows northbound traffic at Red River

An accident at the north end of the U.S. 69/75 bridge over the Red River backed up traffic into Texas on Monday afternoon. (TxDOT photo)

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. -- There was a traffic jam at the Red River during the Monday afternoon rush hour.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said the northbound lanes of U.S. 69/75 were closed at the north side of the bridge at 4:20 p.m. after an injury accident involving a commercial vehicle.

The backup extended about one mile south into Grayson County, Texas, according to data from Google Maps.

Troopers at the scene said the highway was reopened to traffic after one hour.