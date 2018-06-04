Ada detective injured during stolen vehicle pursuit

ADA, Okla. -- An Ada police officer was injured after his car crashed as he was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The high-speed chase started Friday evening when off-duty Detective Brian Engle was headed home on Broadway Street after just helping to arrest four armed robbery suspects.

"He noticed a car in front of him with a paper tag with a date of purchase in the future," said Ada city spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher. "Obviously, something wasn't right, so he tried to pull the car over and the car took off."

The chase led through Byng, where both vehicles approached a sharp turn at the intersection of State Highway 99 and U.S. 377. Engle lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

"They took him to Mercy Hospital, where he was checked over," Bratcher said. "He had a broken nose, some broken ribs, and his arm was really sore."

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Leslie Warledo, kept driving, but he was tracked down and arrested later by Pontotoc County deputies.

Authorities said Warledo's vehicle had been stolen in Chickasha. He was taken to the Pontotoc County Jail, where he's being held on $250,000 bond.

"Detective Brian Engle is very lucky he wasn't hurt worse, so we're all really thankful for that," Bratcher said. "Nobody else was hurt in the chase, and the best thing is that the suspect is off the streets.

Engle was released from Mercy Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.