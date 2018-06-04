Surgeon General lauds free medical clinic in Durant

Hundreds of patients received free medical, dental and vision care at the Remote Area Medical clinic at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams was in Durant on Sunday for a first-hand look at an organization that provides free health care services.

For 33 years, Remote Area Medical has set up up mobile clinics across the United States and overseas that offer dental, vision, and medical care at no cost to patients.

The organization set up one of those clinics at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant over the weekend.

"For me, it's not just about the care... it's about the caring," said Adams, who -- along with leaders of the U.S. Public Health Service -- paid a visit to the SOSU campus Sunday to see how RAM's service works.

"There's gaps, and there always will be, so it's important for volunteers to fill in those gaps, particularly for those most at need," Adams said.

RAM's clinics are run by volunteers.

"I'm thankful they come, and hope they come back," said patient Eunice Hudgins. "I'm going to come back and see them for other things."

"Walking through here, you just cant help but touch your heart, touch you very, very, deeply," said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir. "What I see is a community, a non-profit organization, and the U.S. Public Health Service coming together to really care for people."

In the two days that RAM provided care in Durant, volunteer doctors treated hundreds of patients.

"When a patient gets out of the dental chair and hugs the dentist... or when someone puts on a pair of glasses and hugs the eye doctor... you know you've done something to help somebody at that point," said RAM founder and president Stan Brock.

With more than 700,000 people served nationwide, there is no stopping these volunteers from continuing to help small town communities.

"It's the first time I've been here, but it wont be the last," Adams said. "I am blown away by what I've seen."

The surgeon general traveled to Dallas on Monday for a roundtable discussion about best practices.