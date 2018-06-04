Documents reveal background of SEDCO chief's resignation

SHERMAN, Texas -- There is new information about the February resignation of John Plotnik, the former president of the Sherman Economic Development Corporation.

Communication in documents between city staffers reviewed by KTEN show an internal investigation focused on complaints from SEDCO employees that Plotnik created a hostile work environment.

The documents show that Plotnik's co-workers complained of inappropriate conduct and comments which they say made them afraid to come to work.

The emails also say Plotnik apparently wrote a book about his personal memoirs during work hours and had it published.

According to the documents, the contents of the book were so inappropriate, his adult children said his grandchildren should never read it.

The documents state that "Mr. Plotnik is a great public speaker ... but his behavior in the office is not seen by the public."

After completing the investigation, the city came to an agreement with Plotnik to secure his resignation.

John Plotnik did not respond to a request for comment from KTEN.

SEDCO is still looking for a new president.