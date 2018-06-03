Marshall County enforces alcoholic beverage age limits - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Marshall County enforces alcoholic beverage age limits

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. -- Several Marshall County convenience and liquor store clerks will soon appear in court after sheriff's deputies found they were failing to make required identification checks.

Of the 17 stores deputies visited, nine were found not to be out of compliance.

Sheriff Danny Cryer said an adult beverage in the hands of an underage purchaser is a key ingredient to making poor choices.

"I don't want any youthful offender to make a poor choice because of the alcohol and have to deal with some severe consequences," he said. "This is just for the safety of everybody in the county."

Cryer said it's been six years since his office ran compliance checks for alcoholic beverage sales.

