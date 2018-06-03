Woman killed, children injured in Carter County crash

SPRINGER, Okla. -- A Dallas woman was killed and two young children were injured when their vehicle crashed on Interstate 35 in Springer Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said 25-year-old Paula Martinez was driving northbound on Interstate 35 when her vehicle went off the road. Investigators said she apparently over-corrected and the Toyota 4-Runner drove off the road flipped multiple times.

The passengers -- ages 6 and 8 -- were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where they were last reported to be in stable condition. Their names were not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.