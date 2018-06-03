Woman killed, children injured in Carter County crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Woman killed, children injured in Carter County crash

Posted:
Pexels Pexels

SPRINGER, Okla. -- A Dallas woman was killed and two young children were injured when their vehicle crashed on Interstate 35 in Springer Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said 25-year-old Paula Martinez was driving northbound on Interstate 35 when her vehicle went off the road. Investigators said she apparently over-corrected and the Toyota 4-Runner drove off the road flipped multiple times.

The passengers -- ages 6 and 8 -- were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where they were last reported to be in stable condition. Their names were not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.