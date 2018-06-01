Free medical, dental care in Durant on Saturday

Free optical, medical and dental care will be available at a clinic in Durant on June 2, 2018. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- A free medical clinic will be offered in Durant this weekend.

Services will be provided by Remote Area Medical in the gymnasium at Southeastern Oklahoma State University starting early Saturday.

"It's free medical care for anybody. No income questions asked, no immigration status questions asked. Anybody can come," said SOSU President Sean Burrage. "They usually just serve them until all of the patients have been served."

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. The clinic opens at 6 a.m. Saturday, and they expect to serve nearly 1,000 people.

"It's a very busy day," Burrage said. "The arena floor ... will be filled with dentist chairs. I think last time they had about 40 or 50 dentist chairs there, all of the patients receiving services right there on the spot."

But SOSU isn't alone in putting on this event. It is a team effort to be able to provide free medical care on such a large scale.

"We have a lot of people that don't have access to medical care," Burrage said. "Here you can get free dental extractions and cleanings, you can get free vision, you have a pair of glasses prescribed and then made for you on the spot. They have a big semi-truck out here that can make the glasses on the spot. And then you have general health checkups and women's health."

Workers from the clinic expect lines to start forming forming on Friday night. Numbers will be handed out to those in line starting at 3 a.m. Saturday.