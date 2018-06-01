Celina firefighter honored for valor aboard crippled jet

This window on a Southwest Airlines jet was shattered by malfunctioning engine. (Matty Martinez via AP)

Celina firefighter Andrew Needum was honored for his valor on June 1, 2018. (KTEN)

CELINA, Texas -- A Texoma first responder was honored Friday for putting his life on the line.

Celina Fire Department firefighter Andrew Needum was presented with the prestigious Lone Star Award by Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-District 4).

In April, Needum helped pull a woman to safety after a window on a Southwest Airlines jet was shattered by a broken engine part and she was nearly sucked out of the cabin.

Needum is just the 7th recipient of the award.

"The main thing is that Andrew -- along with others -- acted immediately, and trying their best to help others," said Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker. "I think that's a model for all of us to follow, and couldn't be prouder of him... couldn't be proud of this department."

Regrettably, Jennifer Riordan -- the woman who was saved from certain death by Needum -- did not survive her injuries.