McKinney student dead after self-inflicted shooting

McKINNEY, Texas -- A student at McKinney North High School died Friday morning after shooting him or herself.

The McKinney Independent School District said the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

"No other students were harmed, and the police have secured the location," the district said in a statement posted to Facebook.

In a statement posted to Twitter, police said one student was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was believed to be self-inflicted.

No other students were believed to be involved, police said.

Police: Student found with 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound at McKinney North HS, campus 'secure' https://t.co/zCERbQ8Co6 pic.twitter.com/oV194jJ0ky — WFAA (@wfaa) June 1, 2018

The district said students at the high school were being moved to Boyd High School for pickup by parents. Students who drove to class will be allowed to drive home "after being checked out," police said.

Buses are arriving to move students from McKinney North to McKinney Boyd. Several parents have shown up still to pick up their teens. @McKinneyPolice say the school is secure at this point. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/5H3jJWGSBc — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) June 1, 2018

The Friday evening Class 2A Region II regional finals baseball game between Bells and Muenster that was scheduled at the McKinney North facility was moved to Prosper High School. Game time remained at 7:30 p.m.

McKinney North High School, which has an enrollment of about 2,100 students in grades 9-12, is located 30 miles south of Sherman.

The shooting in McKinney comes two weeks after a gunman fatally shot eight students and two teachers at Santa Fe High School near Houston. A 17-year-old student identified as the shooter is being held on capital murder charges.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 is available 24 hours a day.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.