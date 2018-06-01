Two-state pursuit leads to Marshall County drug bust

Marshall County deputies chased a fleeing motorcycle across the Willis Bridge into Texas. (KTEN)

Marshall County deputies seized drugs and paraphernalia from the home of Vaughn Arterberry and Shatopee Hughes. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- An Oklahoma couple is behind bars in Texas after a police chase.

Marshall County deputies tried pulling over Vaughn Arterberry and Shatopee Hughes in Kingston, Oklahoma. We're told that Hughes was wanted for an outstanding warrant.

The couple, riding a motorcycle, led deputies over Willis Bridge into Grayson County, Texas, where their bike ran out of gas outside Whitesboro.

Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer said they asked a court for permission to search the couple's home after the chase.

"We were able to execute that search warrant and we found over 100 grams of methamphetamine," he said. "We found baggies, scales, firearms, and a stolen motorcycle to boot."

Arterberry and Hughes will be extradited to Marshall County and charged with drug trafficking and felons in possession of firearms.