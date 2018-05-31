Pilot killed after crop duster hits radio tower near OKC

Officials said a crop duster toppled a radio station tower before crashing near El Reno, Oklahoma on May 30, 2018. (KFOR)

The wreckage of a crop duster that crashed northwest of Oklahoma City on May 30, 2018. (KFOR)

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) -- A crop-dusting airplane clipped a support wire to a radio transmitting tower and crashed in central Oklahoma, killing the pilot.

Trooper Matt Conway of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the single-engine small plane crashed and burned about 5 p.m. Wednesday about 24 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Conway says the aircraft was making a turn while spreading weed killer on a field when it clipped the wire and crashed. With its support wire snapped, the 1,000-foot FM transmitting tower of KTUZ-FM toppled.

In a Facebook message, the Spanish-language station La Zeta acknowledged it was off the air and that it is "working hard to see what is the best solution."

The identity of the pilot has not been released.

