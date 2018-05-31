Magnolia Festival kicks off in Durant

The art show at the 2017 Magnolia Festival in Durant. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- KTEN will be broadcasting live from the 22nd annual Magnolia Festival when it opens to the public at the Choctaw Nation Event Center in Durant.

Anchor Lisanne Anderson will profile some of the attractions and events at the festival, which opens at 4 p.m. Thursday and continues through Saturday night.

Thursday's events include:

4:00 p.m. - Vendor booths open

5:00 p.m. - Fetch N Fish fishing demonstration

6:00 p.m. - Carnival rides open

dusk - Fireworks display

On Friday and Saturday, the Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival will stage "A Tribute to the Greatest Showman," a free family-friendly show at the Magnolia Theatre.

Special activities for children include what's billed as the "largest turtle races in Oklahoma" on Saturday afternoon.

If you can't be there in person for the Magnolia Festival opening events, tune in for our live coverage Thursday on KTEN News at 5 and KTEN News at 6.

2018 Magnolia Festival Event Calendar