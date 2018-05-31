Magnolia Festival kicks off in Durant

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The aircraft was making a turn while spreading weed killer on a field when it clipped a guy wire and crashed.More >>
KTEN will be broadcasting live from the 22nd annual Magnolia Festival when it opens Thursday afternoon.More >>
Surveillance video captured a man running from Fowler Automotive around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Veterinarians remind us that it's never OK to leave pets in the car -- even with the windows rolled down.More >>
Deputies serving in the unit are authorized to make arrests in any participating county.More >>
Police are charging Michael and Shannon Ouellette with arson and with cultivating and possessing marijuana.More >>
Police said the suspect, identified as Chad Anthony, threatened to use explosives if the officers in pursuit got too close.More >>
A Good Samaritan in Durant tried stopping a thief only to find himself on the business end of some gunfire.More >>
They say the drowning happened at the pool at the base of the falls, where a 17-year-old swimmer went underneath the water and never resurfaced.More >>
Melissa police said Xzavion Epps struggled after leaping into a water-filled gravel pit on Sunday evening.More >>
