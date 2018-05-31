Arsonist damages Healdton business

HEALDTON, Okla. -- Healdton police are asking for your help to solve an arson investigation.

Firefighters got the call early Wednesday morning at Fowler Automotive at the corner of Main and 3rd streets.

Surveillance video captured a man running from the scene around 1:45 a.m. The building and some vehicles inside were damaged by the fire.

"Despite someone trying to sabotage our business, we’re still open and providing quality work for our customers," the business said in a statement on its Facebook page offering thanks to first responders.

"A lot of time and effort has been put in today by the police department and the fire marshal and we truly appreciate their hard work," Fowler Automotive said.

Contact Healdton police if you have any information.