Bells Softball Advances to State Championship Game

AUSTIN, TX.-- Five innings is all it took for the Bells lady Panthers to punch their ticket to the 2A state championship game.
The Lady Panthers used a flurry of hits, including two home runs, to beat the Albany Lady Lions 13-0 in five innings.
Next up, Bells takes on Normangee High School for the 2A state championship at 3 pm. The game will be played at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus. The Lady Panthers will be the visiting team for the championship game.
