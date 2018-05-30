A hot-weather warning for Texoma pet-owners - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

SHERMAN, Texas -- The calendar says it's not quite summer yet, but the heat is already on across Texoma.

High temperatures and humidity can really hit the four-legged crowd hard. Veterinarians remind us that it's never OK to leave pets in the car -- even with the windows rolled down.

If the outside temperature is 95, the mercury inside a vehicle can reach 138 degrees.

Dr. David Tidwell of Texoma Veterinary Hospital said he expects to see plenty of heat-related illnesses this season.

"Some of the major symptoms that your pet is overheating would be excessive panting and thirst initially," he said. "As heat-related illness worsens, they're going to get lethargic, start having trouble breathing, become weak, and obviously those are symptoms that you need to be getting them to a veterinarian."

Police say if you leave your pet in the car and it dies from the heat, you can be charged with animal cruelty, a felony crime.

