Ex-cop jailed after multi-county pursuit

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- A former police officer led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Tuesday night.

Police said the suspect, identified as Chad Anthony, threatened to use explosives if the officers in pursuit got too close.

Anthony, 46, has been employed by several local law enforcement agencies in the past, but he found himself on the other side of the law Tuesday evening.

Ardmore police said a security guard at the Chickasaw Nation Health Clinic called Lighthorse officers after seeing a suspicious vehicle. The guard said a white Jeep was driving around the parking lot, and its driver was making inappropriate gestures and comments toward people.

Lighthorse called for Ardmore police assistance after the man identified as Chad Anthony was reportedly "yelling aggressively and approaching officers," but the suspect then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

Police say the driver led them on a chase through Ardmore, and then northbound on U.S. 77 toward Murray County.

As the pursuit continued, police said Anthony called dispatchers and told them he had C4 explosives around his neck and around the vehicle.

Reports show he claimed he was going to blow himself and the officers up if they approached him.

Nearly 20 miles later, police said stop sticks were deployed by Murray County deputies, but Anthony kept driving.

He was forced off the road a short time later and was taken into custody.

Anthony was taken to the hospital, then transported to the Carter County jail. His first court appearance took place on Wednesday, with bond was set at $50,000.

Anthony, a resident of Ardmore, is facing a variety of charges, including: Driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude officers, and threatening to use an explosive device.