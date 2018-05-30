Task force tackles drugs, human trafficking in North Texas

A new task force aimed at stopping drug and human trafficking is making an impact in North Texas.

Sheriffs from Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise counties came together to create the North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit.

"You can't have enough interdictors, especially when you're talking about finding children who have been kidnapped or abducted," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. "We decided to collectively join forces and to use specialized people for a specialized job."

Deputies serving in the unit are authorized to make arrests in any participating county. All wear the same uniforms and drive cars with similar markings. Their goal: To stop the movement of illegal drugs and human trafficking on North Texas highways.

"It's a good, strong force multiplier," Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt said.

"Every day we're knocking down a load of dope, or finding stolen cars, or four machine guns, or catching a capital murderer, or something," Skinner added. "It just goes to show what travels across the open road."

U.S. 75 is a major thoroughfare for cartels to smuggle drugs and humans. So far, the unit has intercepted 1,479 pounds of marijuana, 9 pounds of heroin, 61 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 pounds of cocaine.

They've also made 57 arrests and rescued two missing children since starting operations in December.

This seven-agency task force is said to be the first of its kind in the United States.

"We just wanted to make a difference," said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt. "This is a way to make a difference."