Police: Durant shoplifter takes aim at pursuer

A surveillance photo shows a man police identified as a shoplifter at the Tractor Supply store in Durant on May 26, 2018. (Durant PD)

DURANT, Okla. -- A Good Samaritan in Durant tried stopping a thief only to find himself on the business end of some gunfire.

Police said a man walked into the Tractor Supply store Saturday morning and walked out with more than $300 worth of goods he didn't purchase.

One man saw the theft and tried tracking the suspect down in his pickup. The bad guy saw he was being trailed, and fired off a couple of rounds at the good guy.

He missed.

Durant police are still trying to track down the thief.