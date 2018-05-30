Juvenile drowns at Turner Falls Park

Police said a juvenile drowned at Turner Falls on May 29, 2018. (KTEN)

DAVIS, Okla. -- Authorities recovered a body from the water at Turner Falls Park late Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the call for help around 4 p.m. They say the drowning happened at the pool at the base of the falls, where a 17-year-old Oklahoma City boy went underneath the water and never resurfaced.

The Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Dive Team was called in to find the missing youth.

"Once they were able to get on scene and get in the water with their equipment and everything set up, they were able to find the deceased within just a matter of 10 seconds," Davis police Assistant Chief Dee Gregory said.

The name of the teen was not released..

Gregory believes the drowning was an accident, and he wants swimmers to know that footing can be very uneven under the water's surface.

"It's not a swimming pool; it's a natural area," he said. "It doesn't go from three feet to ten feet in a gradual slope; it's full of rocks. You can step from three foot of water to 15 feet of water in one step."

This was the first drowning at Turner Falls in 2018.