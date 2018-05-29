Collection drive aims to help Texoma veterans

ADA, Okla. -- With Memorial Day now in the rear view mirror, the American Legion in Ada wants to make sure veterans stay on the minds of Texomans.

Commander James Kercheval said the residents of veterans centers aren't getting the level of help they need.

"They have help from VA, from families and stuff like that as far as items they receive, but sometimes it's just not enough," he said.

The American Legion has partnered with both Pontotoc County political parties to put on a Wounded Warrior Run, accepting donations that will benefit both the Ardmore and Sulphur veteran centers.

Donation boxes have been set up at several locations in Ada and Sulphur, including Nu-Way Cleaners, Home Place Real Estate, RibCrib, and Pruett's Food.

Robbin George said veterans are in constant need of everyday items -- from personal hygiene to clothing.

"They also need personal hygiene stuff and everything like that," George said. "It's not always about the cash donation; it's about other stuff that these people truly need in these homes."

A non-profit organization, the American Legion is always taking in monetary donations that will go toward helping others.

"We always accept financial donations; we're a non-profit organization," Kercheval said. "What we have coming in from the public, as far as donations, goes right back out to the public, and so I'm always asking for that."

The American Legion will be accepting donations for the next two weeks.

Here is a list of the personal hygiene, clothing and other items requested in the Wounded Warrior Run: