School bus flips on Denton County highway

No serious injuries were reported after this Northwest ISD school bus crashed near Justin, Texas, on May 29, 2018. (Courtney Blevins via Twitter)

DENTON COUNTY, Texas -- A school bus carrying 18 elementary school students overturned near the Denton County town of Justin on Tuesday afternoon.

KXAS reported that the bus, which carried students from the Northwest Independent School District, rolled over along Farm-to-Market Road 407, a two-lane highway.

The bus landed on the passenger side. The Northwest Independent School district said three Justin Elementary School Students were taken to a hospital after the accident, and other passengers on the bus were being evaluated.

"Miraculously, it looks like none of these kids were seriously hurt," tweeted Courtney Blevins, a Texas Forest Service ranger who was among the first responders,