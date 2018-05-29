Bonham student drowns in Collin County quarry

A Durant High School student drowned in this gravel pit in Melissa, Texas, on May 28, 2018. (KTEN)

MELISSA, Texas -- An 18-year-old Bonham man died over the Memorial Day weekend after drowning in a water-filled rock quarry.

Melissa police said Xzavion Epps was with a group of his friends from Bonham on Sunday evening. They met friends from McKinney at the gravel pit on Milrany Lane across the street from the new Melissa High School construction site.

The group leaped from the rocky wall of the quarry and started to swim to the other end. Police said Epps started to struggle.

His friends tried to help him, but Epps went under and failed to surface.

Multiple public safety agencies assisted in the search for Epps' body, which was located about five hours after he disappeared.

Melissa police Assistant Chief Roger Thornhill said it's important to stay away from unfamiliar areas during the summer months.

"Number one is where they're at; they should be some place they're allowed to be, not where they're not supposed to be," he said. "If it is a swimming area, there's going to be precautions that have already been taken to make sure that people will be OK or should be OK."

Xzavion Epps graduated from Bonham High School last year. He attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and had planned to play for the Savage Storm football squad this fall.