Arrest in Carter County drug overdose death

Howard Timken Jr., left, is facing murder charges in connection with the 2017 drug overdose death of Kimberly Ford. (KTEN)

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in connection with a year-old drug death case.

Howard Timken Jr., 36, is facing first degree murder charges in connection with a fatal overdose in May, 2017, the OSBI said in a written statement.

Investigators said Timken sold methamphetamine and heroin to Kimberly Ford, 33, of Ardmore. Investigators said she injected the drugs into herself somewhere between the towns of Milo and Fox in Carter County.

Ford died on May 18, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore. The medical examiner attributed her death to methamphetamine toxicity.

Timken was served the murder warrant at the Stephens County jail, where he had been incarcerated on an unrelated charge. He will be moved to the Carter County jail and held on a $1 million bond.